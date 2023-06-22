Just a week after acquiring a majority stake in Ace Beverage Group, the CEO of Corby Spirit and Wine is already considering expansion for the brand.

On June 13, Corby purchased 90 per cent of the Toronto-based makers of Ace Hill and Cottage Springs for $148.5 million, with the remaining 10 per cent stays with the cofounders.

Ace primarily operates in Ontario and Corby President and CEO Nicolas Krantz wants to change that.

“At the end of the day, they are small in the rest of Canada and this is where the Corby machine is going to be at strength,” he told BNN Bloomberg Thursday. “We will definitely open doors with them, with all our key customers … to really accelerate our growth.”

Ace is among the fastest growing companies in the “ready-to-drink” space, an industry that exploded in popularity during the pandemic but has since slowed down as consumers return to bars and restaurants.

Still, Krantz is bullish on the industry as a whole.

“It has been a little bit of a correction, because during COVID and the pandemic, it was really high,” Krantz said.

“The trend of convenience, of quality and what we call better for you in moderation is definitely there and I think the category is here to stay.”