Corbyn Gears Up for Election With Pledge to Help British Workers

(Bloomberg) -- Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn promised sweeping changes to British workers’ rights and an attack on those who “hoard the wealth and dodge their taxes” if his Labour Party wins a U.K. election.

Labour would create a Ministry for Employment Rights and a Workers’ Protection Agency to enforce new laws, Corbyn told the Trades Union Congress in Brighton, Tuesday. The agency would have the power to enter workplaces and bring prosecutions on a behalf of employees.

Despite having twice blocked the government’s bid for a snap election, Corbyn is in campaign mood as the U.K. gears up for a national ballot expected in the fall. Labour says it will vote to allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to trigger an election once he has delayed the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.

Corbyn began by announcing laws which seek to strengthen worker’s rights and boost the power of the unions. Those measures include:

Creating a single status of ‘worker’ for everyone who is not self-employed

Closing a loophole that allows companies to pay agency workers less than other employees

A higher minimum wage of 10 pounds ($12) per hour by 2020 for workers over 16

Banning unpaid internships and zero-hours contracts

Boosting the power of trade unions and repealing the 2016 Trade Union Act

In his speech, Corbyn accused Johnson of representing the “born-to-rule establishment” and wealthy people who “hoard the wealth and dodge their taxes.”

“If you’re a worker with a boss who makes you work extra hours for no pay or forces you into dangerous situations, you deserve a government that’s on your side and ready to step in to support you,” he said.

