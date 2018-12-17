(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Theresa May faces Parliament after a disastrous summit in Brussels, where European Union leaders rejected her efforts to make her divorce deal more attractive.

Key Developments

Corbyn plans vote of no confidence in May -- not the government -- after her statement at 3:30 p.m. if she doesn’t set a date for a vote on her Brexit deal

May to say a second referendum would be a betrayal of voters

What Kind of Confidence Vote Is This? (3:15 p.m.)

This is a political gesture more than anything else, but it would be a very bad look for May if she were to lose such a vote. It would mean Parliament doesn’t have confidence in her. The government isn’t obliged to allow time for this debate.

In any case it would not bring down the government. To do that and trigger an election, the opposition would need to table a vote of no-confidence in the government. That’s not what this is.

What about the one last week? That was a vote of no-confidence in May as leader of the Conservative Party. That was an internal party affair and only Tories voted in that ballot. May survived, and now can’t be challenged for a year.

Corbyn to Threaten No-Confidence Vote in May (3:05 p.m.)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will table a motion of no-confidence in May if she doesn’t set today a date to bring her Brexit deal back to Parliament for a vote, according to a person familiar with the situation

A vote of no-confidence in the prime minister -- unlike a vote of no-confidence in the government -- doesn’t trigger an election and is just a political gesture. However, it may well be easier to win than a vote of no-confidence in the government.

Earlier:

U.K. Shouldn’t Expect Any More Meetings on Brexit Deal, EU SaysMay Isn’t Planning to Let U.K. Parliament Vote on Brexit OptionsMay Attacks Second Brexit Referendum Plan as Breach of TrustBrexit Bulletin: Breaking Faith vs. Breaking Deadlock

To contact the reporter on this story: Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Stuart Biggs, Emma Ross-Thomas

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.