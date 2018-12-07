(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he won’t decide until Tuesday night how to react if Britain’s Parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal.

“We’ll make all our decisions on Tuesday night,’’ Corbyn said in response to a question on how soon he might present a motion of no confidence if the deal is rejected.

Britain’s Parliament is due to vote on the agreement on the evening of Dec. 11.

Corbyn spoke as he left the European Socialists’ congress in Lisbon on Friday. Earlier he told the audience at that event that the deal “looks likely” to be rejected, and that a “better deal” is desirable and possible.

