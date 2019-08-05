(Bloomberg) -- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signaled he’ll call a vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson’s government when Parliament returns in September to prevent the new prime minister taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal.

Corbyn said he will put down a motion at an “appropriate very early time,” after Parliament returns on Sept. 3.

“The prime minister seems to be trying to slip no-deal through, slip past Parliament and slip past the British people,” Corbyn told reporters in Derbyshire, northern England, Monday. "No-deal will be really serious; serious for food prices, for medical supplies, for trade, for investment."

Corbyn could put down a motion of no-confidence as soon as Parliament returns. He has to act fast if he wants to bring down the government -- or force it to abandon its threat to leave the EU without a deal -- before Johnson’s deadline of Oct. 31.

The European Union is watching developments in London as it weighs how to handle Johnson, who says he wants a new Brexit deal but is prepared to walk away without one. Germany expects Parliament to block Johnson if he tries to pursue no-deal, according to two government officials in Berlin, weakening the prime minister’s negotiating hand.

14 Days

If Labour wins the no-confidence vote, which could be held as soon as Sept. 4, Johnson would then have 14 days to try to command a majority in the House of Commons. If he wasn’t able to then he might be forced to call a general election, something he said again on Monday he doesn’t want to do.

Even so, a general election might not be enough to prevent a no-deal exit. The Sunday Telegraph reported that Johnson’s senior adviser Dominic Cummings told aides that, as the date of an election is in the hands of the prime minister, Johnson could delay calling one until after Oct. 31, allowing Britain to tumble out of the bloc by default.

That throws up another set of problems, according to Ruth Fox, Director at the Hansard Society. Having lost a confidence vote in his government, Johnson would effectively be a caretaker leader, limited in what he can instruct the civil service to do under purdah rules governing general elections.

Any attempt to push through a no-deal Brexit while not supported by the House of Commons would put Johnson on a legal and constitutional collision course. And in those circumstances there would be a legal question mark over what Johnson could do, both in initiating policy and in the use of government resources, particularly if the policy of the opposition party -- which might win an election -- stands counter to his government’s policy.

“The Cummings strategy works if they are prepared to blow through lots of constitutional conventions,” Fox said in an interview. “It’s a very, very high-risk strategy.”

