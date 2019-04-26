(Bloomberg Opinion) -- My end-of-week morning train reads:

• How the dream of cheap streaming television became a pricey, complicated mess (Washington Post) see also Disney’s Latest Blockbuster Isn’t Star Wars—It’s the Streaming Wars (Fortune)• This Question Will Change Your (Reading) Life (Human Parts)• Future Returns: Art Funds Draw Few Investors, But Some Are Worth a Look (Barron’s)• ‘It’s not play if you’re making money’: how Instagram and YouTube disrupted child labor laws (The Guardian)• Bonds to Save the Planet (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Junk Bonds Vex Portfolios, But Investors Love Them (Bloomberg)• You Played Yourself (Collaborative Fund)• The Tech Industry Is Remaking New York City — Even Without Amazon’s HQ2 (New York Magazine)• What lies beneath: Robert Macfarlane travels ‘Underland’ (The Guardian)• Mario Batali’s Former Empire Is Thriving—as Long as He Stays Away (Bloomberg Businessweek) see also Why Does It Always Take a Crisis to Get Something Fixed? (Slate)• Pineapple on pizza is easy to hate — at least in theory (Washington Post)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Luis Maizel, co-founder and senior managing director at LM Capital Group, which manages more than $4 billion. Maizel has been investing in emerging market fixed-income since 1984. Previously, he was vice president of finance for Grupoventas S.A., and a faculty member at Harvard Business School.

The Happiest Country in North America

Source: Visual Capitalist

