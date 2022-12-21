(Bloomberg) -- Core Scientific Inc., one of the largest miners of Bitcoin, became the latest crypto company to file for bankruptcy as the industry reckons with a plunge in digital asset prices.

The Austin, Texas-based company filed its bankruptcy petition in Southern District of Texas, court papers show. It listed assets and liabilities of $1 billion to $10 billion each, respectively.

Core Scientific said in a regulatory filing in October that a slump in Bitcoin prices, high electricity costs, increased competition, and litigation with the bankrupt Celsius Network LLC had impacted its performance and liquidity. In July, Core Scientific entered into a $100 million common stock purchase agreement with B. Riley Principal Capital II.

A slew of crypto companies have sought bankruptcy protection this year as slumping token prices continue to weigh on the sector. Compute North Holdings Inc., a provider of data services for miners and blockchain companies, filed for bankruptcy in September, while crypto broker Voyager Digital Ltd. sought court protection in July.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.