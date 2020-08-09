(Bloomberg) -- CoreLogic Inc.’s board called for a special shareholders meeting on Nov. 17 to vote on replacing as many as nine of the company’s directors with nominees backed by Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc. following their unsolicited bid.

The information and analytics provider said the vote would “remove uncertainty” for its shareholders and put a stop to “the convoluted two-step solicitation process” that Senator and Cannae are pursuing as part of their offer.

“In our view, their call to replace the CoreLogic Board is an attempt to distract from their failure to put forward a proposal that appropriately values CoreLogic,” the board said in a statement. The company said it continues to believe that Senator and Cannae’s unsolicited proposal to acquire CoreLogic at $65 per share is “significantly undervalued.”

Officials at Cannae and Senator weren’t immediately available for a comment.

