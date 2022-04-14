(Bloomberg) -- Corn extended gains toward $8 a bushel as the war in Ukraine threatens to all but halt the country’s ability to ship and sow crops, while cold weather is stoking worries about a slow start to U.S. planting.

The war shows few signs of ending, with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week vowing to continue the invasion. The conflict has snarled grains trade out of the Black Sea region and could cut Ukraine’s next corn crop by about 40%. Futures in Chicago have rallied to the highest close since 2012 this week.

Buyers are likely to look toward the U.S. for supplies, but the initial pace of planting is marginally below the five-year average. There are concerns that cold and wet weather could hinder early sowings.

“The $8‑level is going to be more speed-bump than road-block” if there are real weather issues, according to Tobin Gorey, an agri-commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Futures will pierce that “mythical” level at some point during the northern spring and summer, he said.

Corn futures for July delivery rose as much as 0.5% to $7.81 1/2 a bushel. Wheat also extended gains, advancing 0.8% to $11.30 a bushel.

The latest purchase by Egypt, the top wheat buyer, laid bare the eye-watering costs importers face due to the war. Prices in a tender Wednesday surged 44% from mid-February, just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The large volume bought, even at high prices, signals Egypt’s urgency to build reserves.

