(Bloomberg) -- Crop futures declined in Chicago as corn ended its longest rally in 33 years, fueled by a bullish outlook for Chinese demand.

The Argentina strikes that started earlier this month, putting pressure on prices and delaying shipments of some agricultural products, ended after an agreement that includes a 35% salary increase in 2020. Still, it will take weeks for shipments to catch up, according to The Hightower Report.

The 14-day relative strength index for both corn and soybeans surpassed 70, signaling that prices may have gained too much. Soybeans also are declining after reaching their highest level in more than six years Tuesday.

Corn and soybean futures also rallied on strong U.S. exports, a weak dollar and a dryness that threatens South American crops. In Argentina, light rains will be followed by dry weather from Thursday through much of next week across most crop areas, forecaster Maxar said in a report.

If Argentine output declines, buyers could turn to the U.S. for more supplies, further depleting ending inventories already seen as being tight, The Hightower Report said.

In soft commodities, most prices, including sugar and coffee, stayed little changed Wednesday. Cocoa intraday prices in London declined to 1,662 pounds ($2,259) a ton, the lowest in six weeks, amid reports of a mild harmattan and continued rains in top grower Ivory Coast.

