(Bloomberg) -- Corn futures in Chicago touched lows not seen since 2020 after improving weather boosted US crop conditions.

Benchmark futures lost 2.9% to reach the lowest level since December 2020. US corn crop conditions have improved, boosting the outlook for a bumper harvest even as the USDA reduced the crop size last week from a record to the second biggest.

Rain makes grain and cool temps aid grain fill, according to Susan David, a grain analyst for No Bull Ag in St. Louis. “2023 got off to a rough start but cool and wet conditions have helped make up for early losses in recent weeks.” David said.

Corn is down about 21% this year on the expectation of a bumper season in the US following a record corn harvest underway in Brazil.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.