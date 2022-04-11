(Bloomberg) -- Corn rose for a third day in Chicago, heading for the longest rally since the war in Ukraine started, on sluggish sales from the country and further risks to future supply.

Futures gained as much as 0.9%, moving nearer to the highest since 2012. Both the U.S. Department of Agriculture and United Nations cut their outlooks for Ukrainian corn shipments on Friday. The major supplier of grains and oilseeds is shipping some crops by rail, but much of its sales abroad are being limited because its ports remain largely shut by the war.

The supply constraints are expected to persist into the 2022-23 season, with Ukraine’s grain association projecting the corn crop to sink 39% from last year. Focus is turning to the weather across the rest of the Northern Hemisphere as plantings kick off, at a time when pricey fertilizer could limit sowing.

“The risk around Ukrainian supply continues to offer support,” Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, said Monday in a report.

Corn futures were up 0.8% at $7.6675 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. A third straight daily gain would be the longest rally since Feb. 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Soybeans were little changed.

In the U.S., a “significant winter storm” may bring heavy snow to the northern Plains states beginning Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. Cooler-than-usual weather is also expected in the central U.S. next week, at a time when spring planting typically begins to accelerate.

Wheat futures extended their rally to a two-week high in Chicago. The Ukrainian grain group expects its harvest could shrink to 18.2 million tons, almost halving last year’s output.

Water shortages in Argentina have added to the chorus of worries, with wheat planting potentially at risk, according to the Rosario Board of Trade. Sowing begins next month. The rising cost of fertilizer is compounding the challenges for growers in the nation, which is a major shipper.

