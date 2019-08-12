(Bloomberg) -- Corn futures plunged by the exchange limit, heading for their worst day in at least six years, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported more of the grain was planted than analysts had estimated.

The USDA was criticized for releasing figures last month that didn’t fully reflect the delayed planting schedule because of heavy rains in the Midwest. The agency took the unprecedented step of re-surveying farmers to get a more accurate number. In monthly figures released Monday, it only trimmed that initial estimate by 1.7 million acres to 90 million. Analysts were expecting 87.7 million on average.

The U.S. faced one of the wettest planting seasons ever, delaying corn sowing by the most on record and leaving normally uniform fields totally uneven. Soybeans aren’t much better. Flowering is behind schedule and now that the weather has turned dry, plants are struggling to develop.

Corn futures for December delivery fell by the limit of 25 cents to $3.9275 a bushel on the Chicago Board of Trade. A close at the price would leave the price down 6%, a record for the contract and the steepest decline for most-active futures since at least May 2013.

Soybean futures also fell, but held up better than corn after the soy acreage number came in lower than expected. Extremely bearish corn is pulling soy down with it, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International LLC.

“What I like out there is to see some soybean-corn spreading to kick in over the next day or two,” he said by phone. “We’ll continue to see weakness through the remainder of the balance of this week in the corn market.”

--With assistance from Isis Almeida, Tatiana Freitas and Michael Hirtzer.

