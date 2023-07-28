(Bloomberg) -- Corn fell to the lowest in over a week Friday as cooler temperatures and higher chances of rain improved crop outlook in the US, the world’s biggest producer.

Futures trading in Chicago fell by as much as 3.1%, marking a fourth straight session of losses. Wheat and soybeans also eased with outlooks for bigger world harvests helping to offset concerns of further damage to Ukrainian ports amid Russia’s escalating attacks.

“Corn was down most of the day on chart selling and better weather forecasts, as the heat in the Midwest is forecast to break this weekend,” Charlie Sernatinger, head of grains at Marex Capital Markets, said in a note.

The fate of crop shipments in the Black Sea remained uncertain after Russia last week pulled out of the agreement allowing Ukrainian food exports. Russia also attacked Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Odesa region and on the Danube river.

Meanwhile, the UN’s World Food Programme is facing a funding crisis due to a lack of donations while the collapse of the grain deal means it will have to look outside of the Black Sea for food.

Read more: Ukraine Counterpunch and Grain Strikes Push War Into New Phase

--With assistance from Áine Quinn and James Poole.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.