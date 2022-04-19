(Bloomberg) -- Corn extended a rally from a decade high on concern over dwindling supplies amid the war in Ukraine and slower planting in the U.S.

Futures in Chicago rose as much as 0.8% to $8.1375, the highest since 2012, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces had begun a new campaign to conquer the Donbas region in the east. Russian troops have encircled the key port city of Mariupol. The crisis has stalled shipments from the critical Black Sea region that accounts for a fifth of global corn exports.

Facing increasingly slim chances of securing corn from eastern Europe, many buyers are looking to the U.S. for supplies. The country’s Department of Agriculture reported multiple sales to China that exceeded 1 million tons this month. Beijing said Tuesday the country’s grain supply is “ample” and that it plans to release grains from state reserves to boost availability.

Supplies from North America aren’t in abundance either. U.S. planting isn’t progressing as quickly, with only 4% of the crop in the ground compared to 7% this time a year ago. Meanwhile, inspections of corn exports in the seven days ending April 14 were down 23% on the prior week.

Elsewhere, wheat futures continued to climb. Prices gained as much as 1.1% in Chicago. Traders are eying wintry conditions in Canada that are threatening to slow planting, as well as the quality of the U.S. crop, which took a turn for the worse. The volume of winter wheat classified as “good” or “excellent” slipped to 30% in the week to April 17, from 32% a week earlier and 53% a year ago.

“Weather forecasters offer little scope for that crop decline to be arrested,” said Tobin Gorey, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.