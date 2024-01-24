(Bloomberg) -- Cornell University is the latest school under fire from donors seeking a changing of the guard over its policies on free speech, diversity and antisemitism, following the ousters of the heads of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard University.

Jon Lindseth, a Cornell donor and former trustee, called for the resignation of President Martha Pollack for mishandling diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and promoting “groupthink” on campus.

“Under President Pollack’s leadership, the university continues to put more value on DEI’s broad application rather than merit,” Lindseth wrote in an open letter to Kraig H. Kayser, chair of the board of trustees. He also blasted the administration’s leadership following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The letter lambasts DEI policies, such as a campus-wide “bias reporting system” and a test-optional approach to admissions, as “disastrous” to the school’s reputation. Lindseth called for a renewed focus on academic achievement. Many colleges made standardized admission tests optional during the pandemic and haven’t reinstated the requirement.

Lindseth, who graduated from Cornell in 1956, said he was one of Pollack’s appointed counselors.

When asked about the letter, Kayser said he continues to back Pollack.

“For nearly seven years, I have strongly supported President Pollack, and that support remains strong today,” he said in a statement Wednesday. “The board is working effectively with the administration to respond to various challenges facing higher education and opportunities to advance the university’s mission.”

Read more: Harvard Ripped for ‘Inadequate’ Answer to Antisemitism Probe

Cornell is among four colleges being probed by the House Ways and Means Committee, which is looking at their tax-exempt status after allegations that they’re failing to project Jewish students on their campuses from rising antisemitism. Separately, the school in upstate New York is one of more than two dozen colleges being investigated by the US Education Department for discrimination.

A junior engineering student at Cornell was arrested in November for posting antisemitic death threats to an internal messaging board. He allegedly threatened to “slit the throat” of Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females and to behead Jewish babies, according to an FBI arrest complaint.

Weeks prior, associate history professor Russell Rickford described the Hamas terrorist attacks as “energizing” and “exhilarating” at an off-campus rally. Cornell’s president condemned the comments and Rickford issued an apology and took a leave of absence.

The presidents of Harvard, Penn and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology appeared before the House Education and the Workforce Committee on Dec. 5 and drew widespread criticism after they declined to condemn calls for genocide against Jews as a violation of university policies. Penn’s Liz Magill stepped down days later, and Harvard’s Claudine Gay resigned as president earlier this month.

--With assistance from Janet Lorin.

