(Bloomberg) -- The performance of Cornell’s endowment has slipped almost two years into a revamp, highlighted by the office’s move to New York.

The university fund gained 5.3% in fiscal 2019, the school in Ithaca said in a statement Thursday. That’s the worst showing of the six Ivy League schools to report so far and compares with 10.6% return in the prior year.

Cornell started restructuring the portfolio in 2016, when Kenneth Miranda joined as chief investment officer. The endowment has recruited a new operations team and added two investment professionals. Miranda’s challenge has been to restructure the now $7.3 billion portfolio, a record high.

“We are continuing to reposition the portfolio,” Miranda said in a statement Thursday. It’s “slightly constrained by the illiquidity associated with many legacy investments that we’re working to convert into new positions.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Janet Lorin in New York at jlorin@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Mirabella at amirabella@bloomberg.net, Vincent Bielski

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.