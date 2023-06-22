(Bloomberg) -- Cornhole, better known as a backyard and tailgate game, is attempting to go global.

The American Cornhole League, which began in 2015, has seen its prize money more than double every two years. In 2019, the cash prizes were at $1 million, two years later it grew to $3.3 million and this year its $8 million.

“I started out running all the tournaments, carrying all the boards, setting up all the boards, doing it all from the, from the ground up,” Chief Executive Officer Stacey Moore said to Bloomberg.

Now, the ACL has existing media deals with ESPN and CBS, and according to Moore over 250,000 players across 15 different countries. It’s even had its own cheating scandal.

With billions of dollars being pumped into the sporting industry, Bloomberg News is looking at which game might be the next to explode, illustrating how money and dealmaking are reshaping what we watch — this week looking at cornhole.

The ACL’s revenue comes primarily from four avenues: sponsorship, media rights, technology and licensing. Basketball coach John Thompson and Jim Simmons, CEO of Asland Capital Partners, are both investors.

“Not only are you getting an operating business in terms of the league itself but you’re also getting a manufacturing [and] distribution operating business. I saw economic potential and with a little help, Cornhole could be the next NFL,” Simmons said.

The league has had success in the US, but taking the sport to Europe has the league’s CEO nervous.

“There is a lack of big tailgating culture,” Moore said. “People really gravitate toward the sport and the social aspect of it. They have seen it on social media and our broadcast and they want to play and learn the game.”

