(Bloomberg) -- Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Rodolfo Perez to succeed her atop her family office.

Perez, who’s been co-head of Goldman’s Mexico office since late 2017 and has been in investment banking for 23 years, has taken over as chief executive officer at Aramburuzabala’s Tresalia Capital, the family office said in a statement. A representative for New York-based Goldman declined to comment.

Aramburuzabala, one of Mexico’s richest women, inherited a stake in beermaker Grupo Modelo from her father and now serves on the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV board. She’s been shedding assets in Mexico over the last decade, most recently selling health-care products delivery business Medistik earlier this year, while maintaining real estate investments and university network Aliat Universidades in her home country.

During Perez’s time at Goldman, the bank advised Aramburuzabala on the sale of her data center business KIO Networks last year. Perez previously worked at Morgan Stanley when that bank helped arrange the sale of her family’s stake in Corona maker Grupo Modelo to AB InBev in 2012.

