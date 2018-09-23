(Bloomberg) -- Coronado Global Resources Inc., a miner backed by private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, and current investors are seeking to raise as much as A$1.4 billion ($1 billion) in what would be Australia’s largest coal initial public offering.

The company and existing holders are offering Chess Depository Interests at A$4 to A$4.80 each, according to a prospectus lodged with the Australian regulator Monday. That will give Coronado, the biggest metallurgical coal producer in the U.S., an enterprise value of as much as A$4.4 billion. Trading is scheduled to start Oct. 23 on the Australian stock exchange, the company said in an emailed statement.

Coronado’s IPO is set to top Aston Resources Ltd.’s A$400 million listing in 2010 as Australia’s largest coal IPO, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

A rebound in coal prices is helping producers generate significant returns again after a prolonged slump forced many to shut operations, shelve development projects and cut jobs. Coronado, which has mines in the Central Appalachian region of the U.S., expanded into Australia last year with an agreement to purchase Wesfarmers Ltd.’s Curragh mine for A$700 million.

About 76 percent of its output last year was met coal, which is used to make steel, according to the statement. The entry into Australia gave the company easier access to some of the world’s top steelmakers in China, Japan and South Korea.

Coronado has total metallurgical and thermal coal production capacity of about 20 million tons annually, including about 12 million tons from Curragh in Queensland’s Bowen Basin, according to a March statement. Energy & Minerals will retain a 69 percent stake after the float, according to the statement Monday.

