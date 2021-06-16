(Bloomberg) -- The prevalence of Covid-19 in England is increasing exponentially, driven by younger age groups that haven’t been vaccinated, according to the latest round of results from the React-1 study, led by Imperial College London.

The research shows the national prevalence of the virus has increased by 50% in its latest round of analysis recorded between May 20 and June 7, compared with its last round from April 15 to May 3.

A doubling time of around every 11 days was now estimated, with the R number at 1.44, the report said. It also found a re-convergence between prevalence and the pattern of hospitalizations and deaths since late April for those under 65.

Researchers, in a media briefing, said this is consistent with the Delta variant now dominating across the country. They added that the government’s plan to mass vaccinate younger ages should slow growth.

