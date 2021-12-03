(Bloomberg) -- The reproductive number, a measure of how fast the coronavirus spreads, has surged to a record in Gauteng, the center of South Africa’s omicron variant outbreak.

The reproductive number rose to 2.33 in Gauteng, Michelle Groome, head of health surveillance for the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, said on an online presentation on Friday. That means each infected person on average infects another 2.33.

