U.S. stocks notched their best week since July as solid corporate earnings and a surprise increase in retail sales spurred a rally in companies that are more likely to benefit from an economic rebound. Treasuries fell.

Equities rose on Friday even after data showing that consumer sentiment dropped in early October. Retailers and banks led gains in the S&P 500. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. climbed after posting a surge in its trading business, while broker Charles Schwab Corp. jumped on record earnings. Trucking giant J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and Alcoa Corp. -- the biggest U.S. aluminum producer -- also soared on better-than-estimated results.

“We believe that being long equities is the best course of action, and that cyclical stocks such as financials, industrials, energy and materials are positioned for further gains,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “Utilities and consumer staples are going to face headwinds in the form of higher interest rates and inflation.”

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Officer David Solomon said that inflation, particularly in wages, remains top of mind among corporate leaders and shareholders. His comments follow similar concerns voiced this week by other CEOs including Bank of America Corp.’s Brian Moynihan and Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman.

The world’s most crucial metals continued on a breakneck surge as energy shortages forced more production cuts and piled pressure on manufacturers -- fueling concerns about inflation. Brent oil hovered near US$85 a barrel amid a global power crunch that has seen prices jump.

Some other corporate highlights:

Cryptocurrency-exposed stocks like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. jumped. The Securities and Exchange Commission is poised to allow the first U.S. Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund to begin trading, according to people familiar with the matter.

Johnson & Johnson rose as its COVID-19 vaccine booster gained a key recommendation from advisers to U.S. regulators that brings the additional shot a step closer to clearance.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is pushing the start of commercial flights further into next year after rescheduling a test flight, disappointing investors with the unexpected delay to its space tourism business plans.

Some of the main moves in markets:



STOCKS

The S&P 500 rose 0.7 per cent as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.9 per cent

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1606

The British pound rose 0.5 per cent to US$1.3746

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 114.23 per dollar



BONDS

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.11 per cent



COMMODITIES