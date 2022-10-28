(Bloomberg) -- The Great Resignation. The Big Quit. The Great Reshuffle. Call it what you want, but a spate of early retirements brought on by the pandemic helped make corporate boards younger.

According to Bloomberg ESG data, the average age of board members at Russell 1000 companies dropped to 61.8 years through Oct. 2022, down from a high of 62.5 years in 2019. The average age of US board members has now decreased for three straight years, reversing a decades-old trend that saw corporate boards consistently growing older.

The data also found that the percentage of US companies with an average board age of 65 or more has fallen to 19.5%, the lowest rate since 2011. Companies in the technology, energy and consumer spaces saw some of the most significant decreases in director age.

The changes are occurring as baby boomers hasten their exodus from the workforce and companies pursue replacements who are younger, more diverse and who can contribute expertise toward emerging issues like cybersecurity and ESG, according to recruitment experts.

New blood

According to the analysis, the average tenure of board members dropped to 7.9 years in 2022, the lowest rate since 2015 and nearly a year less than the pandemic high of 8.7 years. For many companies, the departure of tenured directors provided an opportunity to replace experience with new skills.

“Companies that do not embrace change risk incurring investors’ wrath,” said Paul Washington, Executive Director of The Conference Board ESG Center, a US-based policy think tank. “And change typically comes from adding younger directors to a company’s board.”

Younger directors are also less likely to be retired, a trait which more companies are seeking for their board, according to Julie Hembrock Daum, the North American board practice leader at Spencer Stuart, an executive recruitment consultancy firm

“If you are looking for skills such as people who understand technology or digital marketing or cybersecurity, you aren’t looking for people who are retired,” said Daum. “You are looking for people who are active and are going to stay current on that knowledge.”

This has led to companies in the communications and technology sectors having some of the youngest boards in the US.

Adding diversity

The changes at the top have also provided companies an opportunity to address lingering diversity issues on corporate boards. Age diversity can directly lead to racial, ethnic and gender diversity, according to executive recruitment experts.

“If you’re looking for diversity, you’re going to get younger people, both women and people from underrepresented groups, and there’s been a huge desire to bring diversity into the boardroom.” said Daum.

During the pandemic, the number of racially or ethnically diverse directors at S&P 500 companies expanded from 10% in 2019 to 16% this year, according to data from The Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance.

“If boards don’t have, in the view of investors, sufficient racial or ethnic diversity, you will see more votes against the nominating governance committee members on those company boards and maybe eventually against the full board,” said Washington. “There will be some consequences for companies that haven’t moved far enough regarding gender or racial or ethnic diversity.”

Term limits

Prior to the pandemic, companies seeking fresh faces in the boardroom often explored measures such as term limits or mandatory retirement for directors. But term limits for directors can be unpopular, given their tendency to deny boards some of their experienced and valuable members, said Steven Haas, whose firm Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP provides board advisory services.

That rings true at a company like Berkshire Hathaway, where billionaire Warren Buffett, 92, and Charles Thomas Munger, 98, who serve on Berkshire Hathaway’s board, are among the country’s oldest directors of public companies. Like roughly a third of US companies, Berkshire Hathaway does not have any retirement or tenure policies in place.

The percentage of S&P 500 companies with mandatory retirement policies based on age dropped to 67% as of July 2022, from 70% in 2018 , according to a report by The Conference Board, a US-based policy think tank.

And while the increase in retirements has sped up turnover, the slow adoption of mandatory retirement ages for directors could stall the gains made during the pandemic, according Dennis Lanham, a co-founder of the Black Corporate Board Readiness program at Santa Clara University.

“No matter how hard advocates push for diversity in the boardroom, the pace of change would be “slow” if there are no seats available,” said Lanham.

--With assistance from Linly Lin.

