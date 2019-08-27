(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Turning around a health-care giant like Aetna is no easy task. When Ron Williams took over as chief executive, the company had been a perennial underperformer, with disappointed shareholders and a neglected staff.

Williams began his tenure at Aetna with a “listening tour” of all the company’s constituencies: doctors, patients, technical and clerical workers. When asked why anyone should believe he would be different from any of the previous five CEOs, it started an honest but painful discussion — one that Williams credits with helping to save the company. Aetna would go on to be named Fortune’s most admired health-care company three years in a row. Williams made it profitable, and eventually the firm was sold to CVS for $69 billion.

That is just one of the stories Williams, the author of Learning to Lead: The Journey to Leading Yourself, Leading Others, and Leading an Organization, relates in our Masters in Business conversation this week.

He notes that corporate culture, not the size of the company, is paramount — a lesson he learned from earlier experience at Control Data (70,000 employees), Blue Cross of California (5,000 employees) and a three-person startup. Williams says the dinners that Blue Cross held for senior executives, at which former CEOs explained their experiences and insights, helped him develop many of the skills he needed as a chief executive.

