(Bloomberg) -- Corporate distress is accelerating faster in the UK than Europe to hit a two-year high, as Brexit and the impact from the pandemic continue to weigh on the economy, according to a study by law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

The gap between the UK and Europe widened in the three months through November according to the Weil European Distress Index — which broadly defines distress as uncertainty about the fundamental value of financial assets, volatility and an increase in perceived risk. It said European markets saw conditions deteriorate further against a backdrop of slowing growth, high inflation, tightening central bank policy, China’s Covid-19 restrictions and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The index report found that German corporates were the second-most distressed after the UK, citing weakening investment metrics, valuations and squeezed liquidity.

While the sectors concentrating the higher levels of distress in the region were retail and consumer goods, real estate and industrials, large corporates — firms with more than €25 billion ($26.5 billion) euros in market cap — saw distress rise to the highest level since Dec. 2016 amid rising borrowing costs, currency weakness versus the dollar and supply chain issues.

“It goes to indicate this is a more challenging environment in the macro fundamentals for big corporates compared to what they faced during the pandemic,” said Neil Devaney, restructuring partner at Weil in London, during the presentation of the report on Thursday.

Still, distress among listed European companies with a market cap under €5 billion is higher than among larger firms, according to the index.

With liquidity still available for companies and maturities having been pushed out, “we expect restructuring activity to pick up late 2023, because corporates will need to restructure earlier than they’d like”, said Devaney.

