Since 2021, the number of so-called rising stars upgrades has outpaced the amount of fallen angels — where corporate debt is relegated to high-yield status. Next year will be no different, according to the bank, which is forecasting $70 billion to $90 billion in rising stars versus $20 billion to $40 billion in fallen angels.

Barclays’ outlook underscores the health of corporate borrowers as the US economy remains resilient even as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated. An expected downgrade wave the bank called for just over a year ago has yet to materialize. Instead, corporates have stood steadfast with the past three years having the lowest amount of fallen angels since the three-year period ending in 1998, the bank’s data show.

“Investment grade issuer fundamentals have remained robust, and GDP and manufacturing PMIs have both improved,” strategists led by Bradford Elliott wrote.

Companies holding BBB debt — the lowest tier of investment-grade — have “turned quite cautious in the past couple of quarters” and have increased cash on their balance sheets, reduced share buybacks and lowered capex growth, the strategists wrote.

In speculative grade, Ford Motor Co. is expected to move from high-yield to investment grade “shortly,” they wrote, that would make it the largest rising star on record. A more robust high-yield market than in the past means that other companies are primed for upgrades too, the strategists wrote.

“The fact that the high-yield index is skewed toward higher quality means there are a plethora of other potential rising stars beyond Ford,” they wrote.

