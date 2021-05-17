(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously stocking up

The U.K. will lead the economic recovery among major European nations with its fastest growth in almost half a century, before sliding to the bottom of the pack by 2023

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration is set to announce it’s reached a truce in a dispute with the European Union over metal tariffs, sparing iconic products such as U.S. bourbon whiskey from a doubling of EU duties next month, people familiar with the matter said. Meanwhile, British officials aren’t convinced by Biden’s plan for a global minimum business tax rate of 21%

China’s economic recovery was a mixed bag in April, with industrial output and investment buoyed by strong exports and a hot property market, while retail sales missed forecasts

Fourteen months after coronavirus confined office workers to their homes, companies are figuring how to get their teams back together, in-person, at least some of the time. They may need to consider full-office makeovers

Brussels should stop “point-scoring” and work with the U.K. to implement the Brexit trade deal, according to the British minister in charge of relations with the European Union

The gap between London house prices and those in northern England is at its narrowest since 2013 as a pandemic-induced “race for space” sends buyers in search of bargains. Meanwhile, Dublin’s bulk home sales are spurring a backlash against big-money buyers

As Britain’s restaurants and bars prepare to resume indoor service today, many are struggling to find enough staff

The prevailing scenario for the U.S. recovery has focused on a looming boom, but it may turn out to be a bumpier rebound. White House advisers detect a growing political challenge from the spike in inflation

Bond markets are famous for pushing their agenda, and in eastern Europe right now, they’re pushing for interest-rate increases

The world’s worst coronavirus outbreak is set to stretch the already strained budgets of Indian states, making it more costly to borrow

