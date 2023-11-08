A Canadian business leader who rose up the ranks of Bay Street from rural Jamaica is encouraging the corporate world to do more when to comes to embracing immigrants.

Wes Hall, founder of Kingsdale Advisors, is a finalist for this year’s National Business Book Award for his memoir, "No Bootstraps When You’re Barefoot," which tells the story of his early life and career in business world after he arrived in Canada.

Hall told BNN Bloomberg that he owes his professional success to Canadians who saw potential in him as a newcomer and helped foster his career.

“I’ve met some incredible people (in Canada) who saw potential in me and (said), ‘I’m going to see what I can do to bring that true potential out that I see in that kid,’ and none of those people look like me,” Hall said in a Wednesday television interview.

Hall said he is now worried that this integral part of Canadian culture is fading.

“We are an inclusive society by nature, but we’re finding that it’s just changing over the years,” he said.

“We have issues with immigrants coming to our country, we’re not incorporating them into our economy so they can do things that I’m doing today.”

As a way to pay it forward and usher in further change, Hall started his own initiative BlackNorth this year, which is a platform that connects black talent to inclusive workplaces.

“What I’m encouraging business owners to do is, as a result of BlackNorth, is let’s just be true Canadians, let’s just be the way that people think about us outside of this country,” he said.

As advice for up-and-coming business leaders in Canada, Hall highlighted that opportunities open and the close quickly and most people miss them.

“Take advantage of the moment in front of you,” he said. “If you (do) that you’re going to see so many opportunities.”