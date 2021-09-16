(Bloomberg) -- Peruvian authorities denied a request from the widow of the nation’s most feared terrorist, Abimael Guzman, to return his corpse to her for burial.

Vladimir Farfan, the public prosecutor who took the decision, cited a threat to “public order” in justifying his decision, the Attorney General’s office said Wednesday.

Justice Minister Anibal Torres told reporters Sunday that Guzman should be cremated and his ashes tipped into the ocean, as the U.S. did with the remains of Osama Bin Laden, “so that nobody can pay homage” to him.

Guzman, who founded the Maoist guerrilla group Shining Path, died Sept. 11 after three decades in jail. His death revived memories of a tragic and bloody period in the nation’s history, and his passing has dominated debate in Peru in recent days, including the question of whether disposing of his body without the consent of his next of kin would be legal.

On Thursday, congress is set to discuss how to dispose of the bodies of people who die while in jail for terrorism, where a funeral might pose security risks.

Guzman’s legacy is especially toxic at present since some members of the government of President Pedro Castillo have been accused by their opponents of sympathizing with Guzman’s organization, a charge they all deny.

These include Prime Minister Guido Bellido, who is under investigation for being an alleged apologist for terrorists. Some public figures, including Walter Gutierrez, head of Peru’s Human Rights Watchdog, criticized Bellido for not condemning Guzman more strongly.

While some ministers called for cremation, some members of congress from Castillo’s Peru Libre party asked that the authorities deliver Guzman’s body to his widow, Elena Iparraguirre, who is also in jail.

Castillo wrote in a tweet that Guzman had been been responsible for “uncountable numbers of deaths of our compatriots”.

The Shining Path murdered tens of thousands of Peruvians in the 1980s and 1990s when it fought the army, assassinated opponents, planted car bombs and massacred civilians.

