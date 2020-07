CORRECT: China May Close U.S. Consulate in Chengdu: SCMP

(Bloomberg) -- China’s move is in retaliation for the forced closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston, the South China Morning Post reported, citing an unidentified source.

The U.S. currently has five consulates on the mainland

U.S. consulate in Chengdu opened in 1985

(Corrects first bullet point to say U.S. instead of China)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.