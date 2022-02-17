(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc said it disciplined 10 staff for breaching anti-bribery and corruption controls last year.

The London-headquartered lender received a total of 62 bribery and corruption reports, up from 42 during 2020, according to its annual report published Thursday. Investigators in its financial crime team found 28 of the cases were backed up by evidence, up from 10 the previous year.

“No public legal cases involving allegations of corruption were brought against the group or its employees during the year,” said the bank in the report.

The bank has faced scrutiny from regulators on both sides of the Atlantic over the last decade for poor controls on money laundering and sanctions breaches.

In 2019, Standard Chartered paid more than $1 billion to end a long-running U.S. investigation into its handling of transactions that violated economic sanctions.

