    41m ago

    Corus CEO Doug Murphy to retire, Troy Reeb and John Gossling named co-CEOs

    Corus

    The Corus logo is shown in Toronto on June 22, 2018.

    Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. says Doug Murphy is retiring as president and CEO of the company and will be replaced by pair of company veterans.

    Murphy joined Corus in 2003 as executive vice-president, business development, and held successively more senior positions until he was appointed as president and chief executive in 2015.

    The parent company of Global Television says executives Troy Reeb and John Gossling have been appointed as co-chief executives, effective immediately.

    Gossling will also continue in his role as chief financial officer.

    In addition, Jennifer Lee has been appointed as chief administrative officer and chief legal officer. Lee had been executive vice-president and general counsel.

    Corus owns both conventional and specialty television stations as well as radio stations and digital and streaming platforms.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.