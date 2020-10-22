Are you looking for a stock?

    1h ago

    Corus Entertainment Q4 profit rises, revenue down

    The Canadian Press

    Corus Entertainment

    The new Corus logo at Corus Quay in Toronto is photographed on Friday, June 22, 2018. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

    TORONTO -- Television and radio broadcaster Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, even as its revenue fell.

    The company, which includes Global Television, says it earned $30.3 million in net income attributable to shareholders or 15 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Aug. 31.

     That compared with a profit of $22.9 million or 11 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $318.4 million, down from $377.5 million.

    On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned $33.2 million million or 16 cents per share in the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $27.9 million or 13 cents per share a year ago.

    For its full financial year, Corus says it had a loss attributable to shareholders of $625.4 million or $2.98 per diluted share on $1.51 billion in revenue. That compared with a profit of $156.1 million or 74 cents per diluted share on $1.69 billion in revenue in the same period a year earlier.
     