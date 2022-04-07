Corus lands largest U.S. market distribution deal ever with streaming service Hulu

Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc. has landed its largest U.S. distribution deal ever with subscription streaming service Hulu.

The company says its content division, Corus Studio, has signed a deal to sell more than 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime programming to Hulu.

The multi-year agreement comes a year after Corus announced the sale of 200 episodes to the U.S. streaming service owned by Disney and NBCUniversal.

The Toronto-based company says the expanded partnership includes the U.S. pre-sale of Pamela's Garden of Eden, an eight-part series following Canadian actor Pamela Anderson as she renovates her family home on the coast of Vancouver Island.

Lisa Godfrey, senior vice-president of original content and Corus Studios, says the deal illustrates the company's compelling slate of content across key genres "gaining significant traction in the highly competitive U.S. market."

Corus did not release the financial details of the deal.