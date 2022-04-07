Are you looking for a stock?

    Apr 7, 2022

    Corus lands largest U.S. market distribution deal ever with streaming service Hulu

    The Canadian Press

    We’re being reserved on our enthusiasm for the Q3 ad recovery: Corus CEO Doug Murphy

    Canadian media company Corus Entertainment Inc. has landed its largest U.S. distribution deal ever with subscription streaming service Hulu.

    The company says its content division, Corus Studio, has signed a deal to sell more than 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime programming to Hulu.

    The multi-year agreement comes a year after Corus announced the sale of 200 episodes to the U.S. streaming service owned by Disney and NBCUniversal.

    The Toronto-based company says the expanded partnership includes the U.S. pre-sale of Pamela's Garden of Eden, an eight-part series  following Canadian actor Pamela Anderson as she renovates her family home on the coast of Vancouver Island.

    Lisa Godfrey, senior vice-president of original content and Corus Studios, says the deal illustrates the company's compelling slate of content across key genres "gaining significant traction in the highly competitive U.S. market."

    Corus did not release the financial details of the deal.