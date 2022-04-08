Are you looking for a stock?

    Apr 8, 2022

    Corus reports Q2 profit down from year ago as revenue edges higher

    The Canadian Press

    We’re being reserved on our enthusiasm for the Q3 ad recovery: Corus CEO Doug Murphy

    Corus Entertainment Inc. reported its second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher.

    Corus CEO Doug Murphy says the results reflect strong subscriber revenue gains and a recovery in its radio business, offset primarily by lower timing-related content licensing revenues.

    The television and radio broadcaster says its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $16.2 million or eight cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Feb. 28, down from $35.3 million or 17 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

    Revenue for the three-month period totalled $361.7 million, up from $358.9 million.

    On Thursday, Corus announced what it called its largest U.S. distribution deal ever with streaming service Hulu.

    The multi-year agreement includes over 400 episodes of lifestyle, renovation, unscripted and crime programming.