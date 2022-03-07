(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to reinstate Bill Cosby’s conviction for sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004, rejecting an appeal by Pennsylvania prosecutors in a case that became an emblem of the #MeToo movement.

The justices without comment left intact a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that the state reneged on an agreement not to prosecute Cosby, violating his constitutional rights. Cosby, now 84, was released from prison last year after serving almost three years of a three-to-10-year sentence.

Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in Cheltenham, Pennsylvania. It was the first time the actor and comedian had faced a criminal charge after years of complaints from dozens of women who said he had drugged and assaulted them. Cosby has consistently denied the sexual-assault allegations.

Cosby had testified in Constand’s civil suit without claiming his constitutional right against self-incrimination. The Pennsylvania court said Cosby had relied on earlier assurances by the Montgomery County district attorney that he wouldn’t be prosecuted. A successor district attorney later decided to prosecute and used Cosby’s testimony against him.

Prosecutors argued in their unsuccessful Supreme Court appeal that no agreement existed. They contended a 2015 press release, which said then-District Attorney Bruce Castor had decided not to prosecute, left open the possibility Cosby could be charged later if circumstances changed.

Cosby is best known for playing Dr. Cliff Huxtable on the family-friendly television hit “The Cosby Show” for eight seasons beginning in 1984.

The case is Pennsylvania v. Cosby, 21-793.

