(Bloomberg) -- Bill Cosby’s conviction for drugging and sexually assaulting a Temple University employee in 2004 was overturned by Pennsylvania’s highest court.

Cosby, 83, is serving a 10-year prison sentence for the conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had violated his rights by breaking an agreement made by a previous prosecutor relating to incriminating statements Cosby made in a civil lawsuit.

“There is only one remedy that can completely restore Cosby to the status quo ante,” Justice David Wecht wrote for a majority of the court. “He must be discharged, and any future prosecution on these particular charges must be barred. We do not dispute that this remedy is both severe and rare. But it is warranted here, indeed compelled.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.