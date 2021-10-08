(Bloomberg) -- Ideal Image, which provides services including laser hair removal, botox and skin lifts, is exploring a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The company, which is majority-owned by private equity firm L Catterton, is working with advisers ahead of a potential listing that could occur as soon as this year, the people said. A decision around the timing of the company’s public markets debut hasn’t been finalized.

L Catterton and TPG Growth spokespeople declined to comment. A representative for Ideal Image didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tampa, Florida-based Ideal Image, led by Chief Executive Officer David Prokupek, describes itself as North America’s top aesthetics brand. It offers virtual consultations and provides in-person treatments including some dedicated to anti-aging and body-sculpting. It operates in U.S. states including California, New York and Arizona, as well as in Canada, its website shows.

In May, TPG Growth said it had acquired a significant minority stake. “Ideal Image’s unique tele-consultation experience and broad point-of-care offering has proven to resonate incredibly well with clients,” Heather Smith Thorne, a TPG Growth partner, said at the time.

European Wax Center Inc., a waxing-services company backed by investment firm General Atlantic, went public in August has seen its shares rise by more than 60% since its debut.

