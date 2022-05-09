(Bloomberg) -- A risk gauge on Europe’s safest companies has breached 100 basis points for the first time in more than two years, as the spectre of rampant inflation mixed with an economic slowdown spooks investors.

An index of credit default swaps for investment-grade firms in Europe climbed as high as 100.2 basis points, a level not seen since the coronavirus pandemic first roiled markets in the first half of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A similar gauge for the region’s junk-rated firms has hit the highest since May 2020.

“Expectations regarding the pace of economic recovery we’ll see in 2022 have shifted to the downside and that’s what the credit market currently digests,” said Peter Kaufmann, a corporate bond analyst at Erste Group Bank AG. “Uncertainty regarding future developments, especially energy supply, feeds into the spreads.”

It’s a sharp turnaround for the credit risk measure, which was testing its lowest level since the global financial crisis last September, when investors focused on economies’ reopening from pandemic restrictions amid central bank support. Credit default swaps are derivatives that insure bond holdings against default.

Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus, Finnish energy group Fortum and French retailer Auchan have the highest five-year debt insurance costs on the high-grade index, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Europe’s corporate debt market is taking a battering as firms try to navigate soaring prices and an increasingly bleak outlook for the global economy. Average spreads on high-grade euro-denominated company bonds have reached 154 basis points, approaching the highest level since the early pandemic turmoil. They are entering a sixth straight month of total return losses in what would be the longest losing streak since 1999, according to a Bloomberg index tracking the securities.

Meanwhile, central banks are actively removing their support for markets as they turn their efforts to tackling runaway inflation. This week, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by half a percentage point, the biggest increase since 2000, while the Bank of England boosted its own policy rate to a 13-year high.

Spiking risk and the cloudy economic outlook is also combining to hamper activity in Europe’s market for new bonds, with sales of corporate debt barely getting off the ground in April.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.