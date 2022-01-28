(Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring European junk bonds climbed to its highest level since November 2020 as investors turn away from risky assets at the end of a volatile week for markets.

An index of credit default swaps for non-investment grade corporates in Europe rose as high as 295 basis points on Friday, exceeding a recent peak in November 2021, according to Markit data.

The rise in the cost of insurance is yet another blow to the high-yield market in Europe, which saw January issuance slump to its lowest level in three years. That spells trouble for companies needing to refinance debt and bankers waiting to sell billions to fund major acquisitions, such as the CD&R buyout of U.K. grocer Wm Morrison Supermarkets Ltd.

The move comes in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, signaling a March liftoff for interest rates. Traders are now factoring in almost five hikes this year. The Bank of England is also seen doubling its main rate next week, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg, and traders are pricing a move by the European Central Bank this year.

The gauge has had so far its worst month since the blowout in March 2020 and its worst January since 2016, with a widening of over 51 basis points.

“Near term, we think the spread widening lives on, until markets figure out the Fed, allowing rates volatility to then decline,” wrote Bank of America strategists led by Barnaby Martin in a note. “But we stick with our view that the range for high yield spreads is unlikely to be dramatic this year in the absence of a recession. And we see that risk as remote still.”

