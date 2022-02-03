(Bloomberg) -- The true scale of the U.K.’s cost-of-living crisis is beginning to dawn on millions of Britons.

Households learned Thursday that their energy bills are going to surge by almost 700 pounds ($950) in April. That put a hard -- and depressing -- number on a concern that’s been dominating the economic backdrop for months and undermining the mood among consumers.

Adding to the gloom, the Bank of England revealed it now expects inflation to top 7% in the coming months, a rate not seen in three decades. Unless workers get a major pay bump, those broad-based price increases on food, clothes and gasoline are going to tighten the vice on pockets even more.

The crisis pushed Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak into an aid package to help with energy bills, but even at 9 billion pounds, it only covers about half of the increase, and not for everyone. On top of that, voters are still exposed to a looming payroll tax hike.

Also on Thursday, the BOE raised interest rates at a second straight meeting as it tries to prevent a catastrophic squeeze from overwhelming households and the economy. It said that workers’ income after tax and inflation will fall this year and next.

Sunak was forced to act after energy regulator Ofgem announced a 54% increase in U.K.’s energy price cap due to a recent surge in gas prices, pushing it to 1,971 pounds. There are expectations for further increases on the horizon: The next price cap calculation in October could reach 2,450 pounds, according to Investec Bank Plc.

While the support at least alleviates some of the pain, the political gain may be limited. Sunak’s intervention comes at a time of crisis for the ruling Conservative Party, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a police investigation over alleged illegal gatherings in Downing Street during the pandemic and his party slumping in the polls. The danger for Sunak, who’s seen as a potential successor to Johnson, is that his measures will be decried as inadequate and become another source of anger among voters.

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank, estimates that without government action, the number of households under “fuel stress” -- spending at least 10% the budget on energy bills -- would have tripled to more than six million. The aid reduces that, although it will still rise to a considerable five million.

“These measures are of course better than nothing, but they are sticking plasters,” said Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com, a price comparison service. Sunak’s 350-pound rebate “only begins to scratch the surface of the inflationary challenges millions of homes will be confronting.”

The chancellor’s announcement came on the same day the Bank of England raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.5%. Such was the concern among policy makers that four of them wanted to tighten by 50 basis points, something the BOE has never before done. Deputy Governer Ben Broadbent said Britons face the biggest squeeze in real household incomes since 2011.

Surging prices have already led to multiple warnings about more and more people not being able to afford basics such as consistent heat and electricity.

“The chancellor has offered cold comfort to families in poverty,” said Katie Schmuecker, deputy director of policy and partnerships for the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. “These families are now expected to find at least half of the eye-watering increases in energy bills, when many are already getting into debt to keep their houses warm and food on the table.”

And the pain is broader than energy. Retailers raised their prices in January at the fastest pace in more than nine years as they passed on soaring costs to protect profit margins. For car owners, gasoline prices are up more than 20% in the past year.

The opposition Labour Party criticized Sunak’s energy plan, calling instead for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, and saying his measures wouldn’t go far enough to help the public. It pointed to the profits reported by Shell Plc earlier on Thursday. The company’s net income surged to $6.4 billion in the last quarter of 2021, beating even the highest analyst estimate.

“This is pretty puny stuff,” Labour’s Chris Bryant said, highlighting the various cost increases faced by households including the higher payroll tax and a recent freeze to tax thresholds. “350 pounds doesn’t even touch it.”

Sunak’s move is also a one-time intervention that won’t help consumers if prices remain high. Additionally, it pushes some of the cost onto future bills, as the aid will have to be repaid by consumers over the next five years. Futures markets are pricing in elevated wholesale gas prices through next winter.

“Ultimately it’s not enough for what we need,” said Simon Oscroft, co-founder and executive director of So Energy, noting the expectation for continuing high gas prices. “This is just unsustainable.”

