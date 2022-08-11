(Bloomberg) -- Protests over surging prices in Sierra Leone Wednesday have claimed at least 16 lives.

At least 13 people were killed in the capital, Freetown, a Red Cross Society official said by phone Thursday. Another three people were killed in Makeni in central Sierra Leone, and more were injured, he said.

The unrest came against the backdrop of rising inflation, which reached 28% in June from 25% in May. There have also been simmering tensions between the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party and the main opposition, All People’s Congress, Accra-based Songhai Advisory said Thursday in a note.

President Julius Maada Bio called for calm in a Twitter post after an indefinite curfew was introduced. Bio, who is expected to run for re-election in June next year, also said the violence would be “fully investigated.”

In a bid to tame inflation, the country’s central bank raised its key interest rate by 100 basis points to 16% last month. The West African economy is also reeling from the 2014 Ebola epidemic. Sierra Leone was one of the three countries worst-hit by the outbreak that claimed more than 11,000 lives.

Several countries have been gripped by cost-of-living protests in recent months, including South Africa, Mozambique, Guinea and Ghana.

