(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling coalition lost its lead over the main opposition bloc for the first time since its 2015 election victory in a sign that spiraling inflation is starting to chip away at support.

Coming little more than a year before the next general elections, the results are a potential warning for the nationalist Law & Justice party and their ruling allies. The coalition has been torn by disagreement over clashes with the European Union and is facing growing public anger over a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Law & Justice and its two junior partners have 26% support, according to the survey published by Kantar Public. The Civic Coalition, a four-party alliance led by the opposition Civic Platform, had 27%, according to the July 15-20 poll.

With the war in neighboring Ukraine raising food and fuel prices globally, Poland’s inflation accelerated to a quarter-century high 15.6% in June. That has put increasing pressure on Poles as they also grapple with a spike in mortgage payments and worries over shortages of coal used to heat homes.

The government has rushed to provide relief by cutting taxes on fuels and food. It also adopted a law that allows borrowers to suspend mortgage payments. However, some ruling party officials have also irked supporters by advising Poles to eat less or to collect wood from forests to burn for heating.

“You could say this change was just a matter of time,” Urszula Krassowska, a managing director at Kantar, said in a report. “Measures taken by the government, and lack thereof in many fields, neither build trust nor hope for a better future.”

Against the worsening economic situation, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government remains locked in a conflict with the EU over accusations of democratic backsliding. His administration has hoped the EU’s executive will soon start paying out 35.4 billion euros ($36 billion) in aid that Poland was due to receive from the bloc’s post-pandemic fund.

But the money looks unlikely to start flowing any time soon. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna on Tuesday that, while Warsaw has changed judiciary legislation that the EU’s highest court ruled were in violation of the bloc’s norms, Warsaw still hasn’t done enough to start receiving aid.

“This issue still has to be addressed for the recovery and resilience plan commitments to be met and for the Commission to unlock the first payment,” she told the newspaper.

