Jun 9
Canada suffers minor job losses, snapping eight-month streak6:55
Canada suffers minor job losses, snapping eight-month streak
Canada’s economy ended its eight-month run of employment gains with minor job losses, mostly concentrated among youth and self-employed people.
Jun 89:12
Manulife's Donald rues Bank of Canada hike, sees recession soon
Canada’s economy is poised to enter a recession as soon as the third quarter, and it’s going to be a painful one for many people, according to Manulife Investment Management’s global chief economist.
Sep 12
Smart Wealth™ with Thane Stenner
Award-winning portfolio manager and podcast host Thane Stenner helps you understand why being wealthy is not the same as being rich. Join him on this podcast in having authentic conversations about success with the most brilliant and fascinating leaders who have built their wealth smartly and strategically and learn what they are currently doing to continue to stay wealthy, longer term. New episodes monthly.
Jun 95:17
Wildfires prompt Agnico Eagle to adjust Quebec mine operations
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., one of the world’s largest gold producers, has reduced activities “at times” within its Quebec mines since Tuesday due to air quality issues from wildfires sweeping across the Canadian province.
Jun 9
Brookfield agrees to buy Network International for US$2.8B
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has agreed to acquire London—listed Network International Holdings Plc for about £2.2 billion (US$2.8 billion) to expand its presence in credit card processing in the Middle East.
Jun 7
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike6:39
Freeland tries to calm 'anxious' Canadians after fresh rate hike
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tried to reassure Canadians that the economy is still headed for calmer times after the central bank unexpectedly resumed raising interest rates.
Jun 95:36
The Week Ahead: U.S. interest rate decision; MLS Home Price Index
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
Jun 93:50
Saputo's shares down as company forecasts 'temporary' consumer demand slowdown
Shares in Saputo Inc. closed down by 11 per cent Friday after the company's chief executive cautioned negative consumer sentiment could dampen the outlook for the start of its 2024 fiscal year.
Jun 8
RBC predicts mild recession in late 2023, 'bumpy landing' likely9:14
RBC predicts mild recession in late 2023, 'bumpy landing' likely
Royal Bank of Canada economists predict a mild recession to come in both Canada and the U.S. in either the third or fourth quarter this year, about a quarter later than previous estimates.
Jun 95:17
Wildfires, smoke having 'huge impact' on some tourism operators across Canada
Raging wildfires and smoky skies across much of Canada have put a damper on travel this summer, resulting in cancelled plans and closed businesses.
Jun 95:17
Poor air quality from fires expected to continue for at least a couple days
Smoke and flames continue to engulf much of Canada, with Alberta imposing new evacuation orders, Manitoba bracing for heavy, lightning-generating thunderstorms and high wildfire risks and poor air quality from coast to coast.
Jun 96:23
TSX today: Index down in late-morning trading
Losses in the base metal and industrial stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets inched higher.
Jun 82:11
Donald Trump charged in Florida over secret documents case
Donald Trump has been indicted over his refusal to return classified documents found at his Florida home, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Jun 8
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
Currencies positioned to outperform amid rate hikes according to Kathy Lien
Central banks around the world continue to battle runaway inflation through interest rate hikes and one expert believes she has picked out three currencies that will persevere throughout aggressive monetary policy measures.
Jun 93:57
Canada joins U.S. trade complaint against Mexico's GMO corn ban
Canada will join a trade dispute initiated by the US over Mexico’s restrictions on genetically modified corn imports.
Jun 87:26
Oil set for second weekly drop as demand concerns return
Oil was largely unchanged this week as demand concerns returned to the fore, snuffing out gains driven by Saudi Arabia’s unilateral pledge to cut production.