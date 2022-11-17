(Bloomberg) -- The cost of Bulb Energy Ltd.’s collapse is expected to balloon to £6.5 billion ($7.7 billion) as high energy prices lift the total bill that will be shouldered by British households.

That’s nearly triple the previous estimate of £2.2 billion, according to the UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility. The majority of the total bill is expected to be seen in 2022-23.

It is set to further add to the energy-bill burden facing British households, with the total amount spread across standing charges. On Thursday, the government lifted its energy price cap, a guide to an annual bill for a typical household, from £2,500 to £3,000 from April.

The rising cost is due to soaring energy prices, a Treasury spokesperson said by phone. Bulb, which hasn’t been allowed to hedge energy far in advance to mitigate wholesale price risk, went into administration last November when regulator Ofgem’s price cap forced it to sell at a loss when wholesale prices soared.

Read More: UK Expands Windfall Tax on Energy Firms to Fund Bills Cap

Its customers are set to be sold to Octopus Energy Ltd., with a profit-share agreement in place until agreed government funding -- the size of which hasn’t been disclosed -- is repaid by Octopus. Rival companies issued a legal challenge to pause the transfer of the customers because they sought more time to analyze the deal.

The bill also comes despite early warnings from rivals that other workable solutions had been on the table when the government pushed ahead with a special administration. Ovo Group Chief Executive Officer Stephen Fitzpatrick last year called the decision “a bit of a mystery”.

