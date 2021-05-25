(Bloomberg) -- Costa Rica became a member of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development -- the 38th country in the Paris-based entity that was founded six decades ago. The OECD was formally established in 1961 when the U.S. and Canada joined what was originally a European group running the Marshall Plan after World War II. While still majority European, it’s grown to become a global forum -- Costa Rica is the fourth member from Latin America.

