(Bloomberg) -- Socialist Prime Minister Antonio Costa won Portugal’s parliamentary election on Sunday but could fall short of an outright majority, exit polls showed.

The Socialists garnered between 34% and 39% of the vote, ahead of the opposition center-right PSD party’s 27% to 31%, according to a poll by the Catholic University for RTP television. The bulk of the votes are expected to be counted later Sunday night.

Costa’s party would boost the number of seats it has in parliament to between 104 and 112 from currently 86, the RTP poll showed, which could make it easier for him to get legislation approved in his second four-year term. Until now, he has been governing with the help of the Communists and the Left Bloc. Before the election he indicated he could continue that informal alliance, rather than try to form a formal coalition.

An exit poll by TV station TVI was largely in line with that of RTP. But TV station SIC showed that Costa could make an absolute majority, with as many as 117 of 230 seats.

The victory of the Socialists in Portugal contrasts sharply with the ebbing of center-left parties elsewhere in Europe, be it at the hand of the Greens or the far-right. The absence of populism or regionalism that has plagued much of the continent, has made Portugal somewhat of an island of political stability. Whereas Spain is heading for its fourth election in four years to try and forge a majority government, Costa has governed with a minority for just as long.

The economy has grown for five consecutive years and unemployment is half what it was during the last crisis. Costa reversed part of the austerity measures agreed under Portugal’s 2011 bailout, a move that boosted his approval ratings at home. He still stuck to fiscal discipline and all but eliminated deficit spending, albeit with the help of easy money from the European Central Bank.

The challenge for Costa in his second term will be to deliver the further social gains that he promised while maintaining ambitious budget targets amid a slowing economy. At 122% of GDP, the size of public debt remains the Achilles heel of the small Iberian nation.

While having the Communists back the government helped keep a "lid on social unrest" in the first term, Costa would be better able to respond to an economic downturn without the leftwing parties going forward, Federico Santi, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group, the political risk consultancy, said before the election.

In a further sign of continuity, Costa prior to the election said that he’d make only one or two adjustments to his cabinet as he will seek to boost disposable income by cutting taxes and lifting the minimum wage. Portugal had the fourth-lowest average wage in the OECD in 2018.

