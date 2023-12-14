{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Dec 14, 2023

    Costco to pay special dividend as profit beats expectations

    Jonathan Roeder, Bloomberg News

    Costco Q1 profit beats estimates

    Costco Wholesale Corp. announced a special dividend of US$15 a share as the warehouse club chain beat profit expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter.

    It’s the company’s first special dividend since late 2020, when investors got $10 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Costco has shown resilience even as other big-box retailers voice caution on the consumer outlook. Walmart Inc., which operates the competing Sam’s Club chain, struck a far more cautious tone when it reported earnings last month.

    Costco’s first-quarter earnings were $3.58 a share, outpacing the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg. The closely watched measure of comparable-store sales rose 3.9 per cent excluding gas prices and currency movements, which also topped expectations.

    The company’s “strong value offering, high renewal rates, and club expansion plans make Costco well-positioned,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a note Friday.

    The shares rose 1.9 per cent in early Friday trading in New York. The stock has been trading near record levels and had advanced 38 per cent this year through Thursday’s close, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s 23 per cent gain over the same period.