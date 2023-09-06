(Bloomberg) -- The UK housing market crisis seems to be far from over. Barratt Developments joined peers in warning that costly mortgage rates continue to sap short-term demand. Britain’s largest homebuilder by volume said it plans to use incentives and a “highly selective” approach to land buying amid the tough market conditions.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

Barratt Developments Plc: While navigating a tough environment, the homebuilder said it started the year with a “solid” forward sales position.

Its revenue for fiscal 2023 was largely in line with expectations at £5.32 billion and it reiterated a total home completions estimate for FY24 of 13,250-14,250, including joint ventures

Barratt shares fell as much as 1.8% in early London trading

Bridgepoint Group Plc: The private equity firm agreed to add Energy Capital Partners to its platform in a deal with an upfront enterprise value of £835 million. The stock rose as much as 2.7%.

The transaction creates a €57 billion global private markets asset manager and is expected to be accretive for Bridgepoint shareholders in terms of Ebitda and net income per share, according to a statement

Darktrace Plc: The Cambridge-based cybersecurity firm reiterated its revenue guidance for 2024, but cut the full-year adjusted Ebitda margin guidance to 17%-19% from 22% to reflect changes to sales compensation schedules. The stock slumped a much as 9.3%.

“These changes have accounting impacts that alter the timing of commission cost recognition, as well as accelerating cash outflows,” the company said, ruling out a material long-term impact

UK Aviation : Britain’s worst air-traffic outage in a decade was caused by an anomaly in the airspace manager’s software system, which confused two geographical checkpoints separated by some 4,000 nautical miles.

The Civil Aviation Authority said Wednesday it will review the technical issue that forced hundreds of flights to be canceled or delayed last week after an error in processing an airline’s flight plan.

In Westminster

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has little scope for giveaways in his Autumn economic statement, which he announced would be held on Nov. 22, as higher interest rates wipe out his fiscal headroom. Hunt is bound by self-imposed rules requiring government debt to be falling as a share of GDP in five years. In March, the Treasury was judged to have a margin of just £6.5 billion, the smallest on record, and economists expect things to remain tight as the target date rolls forward a year to 2028-29.

In other news, the UK government has recovered just 2% of £1.1 billion lost to fraudsters taking advantage of its coronavirus business support program, an initiative announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

In Case You Missed It

Shell Plc is exploring a number of liquefied natural gas export projects in North America and Africa as it expects strong demand for the fuel during the energy transition. “There needs to be continued investment,” Cederic Cremers, its executive vice president of LNG, said at the Gastech conference in Singapore.

UBS Group AG is weighing options to renegotiate parts of a deal Credit Suisse struck for its securitized products business, shortly before it was acquired in an emergency takeover by its larger rival. UBS isn’t pleased with the terms, including the fees Credit Suisse would to pay Apollo to manage assets that remained on its books, people familiar with the matter said.

Looking Ahead

Thursday brings a handful of corporate updates, including numbers from household goods retailer Currys Plc. The company said in July that trading had been in line with expectations, but its decision to forgo dividends for the fiscal year ended April 29 amid an uncertain outlook sent its shares to a record low.

“UK retailers' return to growth in August provides some recovery hopes but falling volumes mean sales trends could deteriorate,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Tatiana Lisitsina and Charles Allen write. Besides the consumer squeeze, the wet summer may have kept shoppers at home, they added.

Specialist insurer Beazley Plc is also set to disclose first-half results, with investors eager to hear whether the company has made progress in its search for a successor to Chief Financial Officer Sally Lake.

For a more considered take on the UK's economic and financial news, sign up to Money Distilled with John Stepek.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.